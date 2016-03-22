Brussels Attacked With Multiple Explosions, Plus More Stories

Breaking News:Brussels has been hit by multiple explosions this morning, resulting in more than a dozen unconfirmed fatalitiesTwo explosions occurred at Zaventem Airport this morning, according to multiple reports. A third blast went off at a metro station in the suburb of Maalbeek. “This is a dark moment for our nation. We need calm and solidarity,” Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said, according to The Associated Press and other outlets. (Read More)
Tech Talk: Apple unveiled its next big things — which includes a new iPhone and iPad.
Apple unveiled its next big things, which includes a new iPhone, a new iPad, and some notable software updates. But the new products weren’t the only focus. The tech giant kicked off the presentation at its Cupertino campus by addressing its fight against the FBI over device encryption. Here’s what you need to know about Apple’s biggest announcements. (Read More)
Feminism FTW: Serena Williams had the best response to sexist comments about women in tennis.
Before the matches began [at the BNP Paribas Open], the event's CEO, Raymond Moore, said that women were riding "on the coattails of men" and, "If I was a lady player, I’d go down every night on my knees and thank God that Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal were born, because they have carried this sport. They really have." (Read More)
Just Wrong: Adele's private photos were reportedly stolen via her partner Simon Konecki's email account.
Adele has become the latest star to be victimized by hackers. Over the weekend, the singer's private photos were reportedly stolen via her partner Simon Konecki's email account. The photos included a selfie Adele snapped in her kitchen at home while pregnant, as well as a photo of her five-month ultrasound. (Read More)
ICYMI: Starbucks just quietly launched a brand-new spring beverage.
If you're sad that the last Starbucks drink, the Cherry Blossom Frappuccino, was only available for one week, we've got some news. Starbucks is launching a brand-new, limited-edition beverage just in time for spring. Meet the Caramelized Honey Latte. It features slow-cooked honey caramel sauce mixed with espresso and milk. (Read More)
Q&A: Solange Knowles just launched an online store featuring fashion by designers of color.
Solange Knowles is a busy woman: In addition to being a songwriter, musician, and serious style inspiration, she's also creative director of the website Saint Heron. Now, Knowles is taking the multimedia platform to the next level with a new online store. Saint Heron has been rooted in celebrating diversity through fashion, arts, and cultural content — and the new store's selection of products reflect that mission. (Read More)
In-The-Know: A new study suggests birth control could prevent serious sports injuries.
Birth control is an excellent tool to keep in your arsenal for reasons including — but apparently not limited to — keeping you from getting pregnant. Now, a new study suggests there might be another, unexpected use for birth control: preventing serious sports injuries. (Read More)
Noms: You can help make a Gilmore Girls cookbook a reality.One woman wants to inspire us all to eat like the residents of Stars Hollow with a Kickstarter campaign for a cookbook inspired by the hit show. Kristi Carlson, a baker and caterer, hopes to raise $20,000 to make Eat Like A Gilmore happen. (Read More)
