Adele has become the latest star to be victimized by hackers. Over the weekend, the singer's private photos were reportedly stolen via her partner Simon Konecki's email account.
The photos included a selfie Adele snapped in her kitchen at home while pregnant, as well as a photo of her five-month ultrasound. Other images included a childhood picture of the award-winner and another from her early 20s, in which she's reportedly lying in bed with a champagne bottle and a cigarette.
The images appeared in a private Facebook group made up of Adele superfans. One group member contacted the singer's management team after seeing the leaked pics. "I was appalled and upset for Adele when I saw the pictures," the fan sounded off to The Sun. "They are really private and should not be passed around."
Adele wasn't the only famous Brit to be hacked this weekend, either. Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner's recent vacation photos made their way to the web, after the One Direction singer's mom's iCloud account was broken into.
