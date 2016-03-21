Why did you decide to time for the launch of Saint Heron’s e-commerce site to SXSW?

"Well, SXSW has played a huge role in a lot of my artistic endeavors. It’s a time to really able to immerse yourself with your fanbase and your supporters, as opposed to other festival shows, where there’s a lot of separation between the artists and the festivalgoers. At SXSW, artists are doing five shows in a day. Because a lot of the shows are free, your fans are able to come to a lot of shows; you start to recognize their faces. SXSW involves community-building, and that’s what Saint Heron is really about. So, I thought that would be a perfect opportunity to immerse ourselves as a movement with the people and community."



How has Saint Heron dabbled in e-comm in the past?

"In the past, we had the Saint Heron shop; it was a mild, small launch based around the Puma collection that I art- and creative-directed. That [first] collaboration with Puma was actually with Saint Heron, which was the 'Word To The Woman' campaign. It honored and celebrated women who were really just killing it, excelling in and redefining their roles in society. We had everyone from a makeup artist to a medical researcher — a really diverse group of women. That was what the campaign was built on. When it came to giving it a space, we live in such a digital world now and most projects are now experienced online."



Why did you decide to partner with Bigcommerce on this launch?

"I wanted to create something that was true to us as a brand from the bottom up and to be able to have the access and opportunity to build that as true to us as possible. That means: color and textiles, but still being able to have that minimal aesthetic. Bigcommerce has done a really incredible job of giving us a platform to build that from the ground up. I’m so excited for the launch; we’ve been working so hard on this. Our community is super psyched for us."