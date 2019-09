"Saint Heron as a whole was birthed from my frustrations about specific needs and that need to be talked about as an artist as well as a woman of color. I really wanted to create a space that spoke to me as a young girl in the way that I wanted to be seen and represented with the imagery and the scenes I wanted told."As an R & B artist, specifically, I became really frustrated with how music was written about culturally: There were a lot of insensitivities and a lot of holes in the storytelling. So, Saint Heron was really birthed to bring together a community of people who want to celebrate diversity and want to push people of color to the forefront of music, fashion, culture, and art. Fashion can be a way that we express ourselves in a space. So much of what you wear and how you present yourself is actually about holding your space in the world. It felt natural to expand this through fashion and designers of color. It’s been a really incredible journey connecting with designers who are doing really interesting things, but who are also really incredible people who want to expand their brands outside of fashion.""I’m super excited about a young designer, James Flemons [of PHLEMUNS ], based in Los Angeles. Saint Heron works as a community: It's really just about friends of friends of friends. There's an incredible story [on the site] about musician Moses Sumney by a writer that I’m a huge fan of — Taiye Selasi, the author of Ghana Must Go. We wanted to shoot editorial [photos] and I called and asked some young stylist friends of mine in L.A. I only knew James as a stylist, but at the end of the shoot, he said, 'Here’s some of the personal pieces I’ve designed.' I was just blown away. We’ve been working with him to create pieces specifically for the site."This is just kind of how things roll with the community of Saint Heron. There's another young girl out of Brooklyn named Gamut who just makes really beautiful clothing; [I love] the way she showcases it on young, beautiful women who are killing it. She’s also one of our designers. We also collaborated with a ceramic artist named Kenesha Sneed; her line is called Tactile Matter . We’ve been working with her over the past several months on a beautiful ceramic homeware line."One of the women featured in the 'Word To The Woman' campaign, Mengly Hernandez, does incredible textiles with scarves. We thought we’d go a little bit further and do beach towels and blankets, to extend her beautiful textiles onto other items. She has an incredible piece that we’re super excited about that's focused on femininity and power; it makes a strong feminist statement."It’s really special that all of these women and men are designers of color. There’s a huge void in the fashion industry, in terms of supporting emerging designers of color. I’m really excited that Saint Heron is going to be a part of that conversation."