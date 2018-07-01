Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Ilana Kaplan
Music
Drake Uses Women's Work On
Scorpion
Instead Of Giving Them Their Own...
Ilana Kaplan
Jul 1, 2018
New York
33 New York Foodies You Need To Follow On Instagram
Marshall Bright
Dec 21, 2017
Stores
Solange Knowles Launched An Online Store, & It’s As Awesome As You'd Expect
Ilana Kaplan
Mar 21, 2016
Mind
Diagnosed With Anxiety, I Turned To Death Cab For Cutie
Being a teenager can be the loneliest and most "emo" phase of your life; the phase in between childhood and adulthood can seem like another dimension. Of
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
Exclusive: Ciara Opens Up About Future, Her Mother, & The "Full W...
It’s been 11 years since Ciara made “Goodies” a worldwide hit. Now on her sixth studio album, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter has found a more
by
Ilana Kaplan
New York
Hot Girls Eating Pizza Dishes On The 10 Best Pies In NYC
Before we became infatuated with the viral sensation Hot Dudes Reading, there was a little ol' Instagram account blending two other worlds that we
by
Ilana Kaplan
New York
The Coolest Women We've Met In NYC
Even if you’ve never been on a motorcycle, there’s something about spending time with The Miss-Fires that convinces you to leave all of your concerns
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
Angus & Julia Stone’s Record Reunion
"After doing the last record Down The Way, we knew that we needed to take some time out, so we went off and did solo records: that’s a time-out for
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
Tove Lo's Breaking Her Habits
If you ever had a bad habit you needed to break, you’re not alone. Swedish pop singer Tove Lo (born Tove Nilsson) knows all about that. While it’s
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
This Is Our Jam: Cheerleader, Austin Basham, & Leikeli47 Get Thei...
As we're coming to the end of September, we're also coming to the end of this column, This Is Our Jam, our midweek mix of our favorite recent tracks.
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
This Is Our Jam: Landlady, Deerhoof & Walk The Moon Gets Us Moving
We're enjoying the cool, fall air with another edition of This Is Our Jam, a midweek mix of our favorite recent tracks. This week, we're starting our
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
This Is Our Jam: The Flexican & Sef, She Keeps Bees, & BANKS
We're celebrating a plethora of new music with another edition of This Is Our Jam, a midweek mix of our favorite recent tracks. Kicking off the roundup,
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
This Is Our Jam: Laleh, Vance Joy, And Jessica Hernandez & The De...
We're welcoming September (and recovering from Labor Day Weekend) with another edition of This Is Our Jam, a midweek mix of our favorite recent tracks.
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
First Aid Kit On Sisterly Love & '70s Style
In six years, the ladies of Swedish indie duo First Aid Kit have grown from teenaged YouTube sensations covering Fleet Foxes and Johnny Cash to young
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
This Is Our Jam: Coves, Daniel Wilson & Run The Jewels Make A Rap...
We're celebrating Labor Day weekend the only way we know how: with another dose of This Is Our Jam, a midweek mix of our favorite recent tracks. We’re
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
This Is Our Jam: Generationals, Tiny Stills, & Wet Get A Sultry R...
Summer might be on its way out, but we want to squeeze in as many sunny jams as possible before it happens. We're back with This Is Our Jam, a midweek
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
This Is Our Jam: TIAAN, My Brightest Diamond, & Prelow Bring The ...
We’ve hit the halfway point of August, and we’re back with This Is Our Jam, a midweek mix of our favorite recent tracks. We’re kicking off our
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
Listen To Beach Day To Fill That Best Coast Void
If you’ve been longing to feel like you’re on vacation, but are stuck at the office, then Beach Day’s new record might just be the answer to your
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
This Is Our Jam: Emilyn Brodsky, Ryn Weaver & The Soundmen Chill Out
August is finally here and with that, we’re back with This Is Our Jam, a midweek mix of our favorite recent tracks. We’re kicking things off with a
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
OneRepublic Leads
The Giver
Soundtrack With Dark New Song
The film adaptation of The Giver has yet to hit theaters, but some diehard fans of the book are already skeptical that Hollywood has ruined their
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
This Is Our Jam: SOPHIE, Jillian Edwards and VÉRITÉ Does Some Tru...
We’re back with another edition of This Is Our Jam, a midweek mix of our favorite recent tracks. This week, we’re kicking things off with a video
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
This Is Our Jam: Ballet School, BANKS, & Alvvays Send Summer Vibes
We’re trying to fit in as many summer singles as possible (since we’re halfway through, can you believe it?) in this edition of This Is Our Jam, a
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
This Is Our Jam: High Ends, Zella Day, & The Bird And The Bee Mak...
Summer's always a time ripe with great music, and this week was no exception. In the latest edition of This Is Our Jam, a midweek mix of our favorite
by
Ilana Kaplan
Pop Culture
Lizz Winstead Talks Lady Parts Justice & Encouraging Women’s Pride
If you’re tired of the government trying to control your reproductive rights, join the club. Lizz Winstead — comedian, writer, and co-creator of The
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
This Is Our Jam: Angus & Julia Stone, Lowell and Death From Above...
We’re really feeling the comebacks this week in the latest edition of This Is Our Jam, a midweek mix of our favorite recent tracks. We’re jamming
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
Introducing: Craft Spells’ Dual Realities
With a case of writer’s block, Craft Spells’ Justin Vallesteros took a step back from living in San Francisco and went back to where it all began
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
This Is Our Jam: Priory, Liam Bailey, & The Novel Ideas Get Heart...
We're getting ready for Fourth of July weekend with another edition of This Is Our Jam, a midweek mix of our favorite recent tracks. To kick things off,
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
This Foxy Singer Talks Fashion & Failure
We're big fans of British songstress Louisa Rose Allen, a.k.a Foxes, whose style and songwriting skills have us captivated. Though her several electro-pop
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
MØ's Gets Moody On New Acoustic Track
This year, Danish songstress MØ made her mark in the U.S. reviving the girl-power movement the Spice Girls brought stateside in the '90s. She released
by
Ilana Kaplan
Music
This Is Our Jam: Icona Pop, Garden City Movement, & Lewis Watson ...
With the first week of summer and NYC Pride underway, we're pumped for another edition of This Is Our Jam, a midweek mix of our favorite recent tracks.
by
Ilana Kaplan
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted