One of the first style things you learn (or feel like you need to learn) is how to determine your "color." Some of us are "winters," others "summers." Some of us are warm tones, and others are told that we look good in anything but yellow. Some, too, think that no color is our color. But thankfully, Solange skipped that primer when learning about style — and that's lucky for everyone who gets to be graced with her presence (or pictures of it).
Before our very eyes, Solange's style game gets better and better each season. And though it seems she's made a formal departure from prints for the past year or so (remember that "Losing You" video?), her head-to-toe color game is stronger than ever — so strong that somehow, Solange is able to make whites, blacks, and tans look as vibrant as neons. Here, we've catalogued every outfit we still can't get over. As spring approaches, let this be your motivation to break outside of your neutral-hued rut.
Something Someone tells us it's worth it.
