Leo DiCaprio Finally Got His Oscar, Plus More Must-Read Stories

Real Talk: Chris Rock went straight for the jugular in his opening monologue.
From the second he walked on stage to Public Enemy's "Fight the Power," it was obvious that Chris Rock was going to do just that with his opening monologue at the Oscars. He hosted the biggest awards show of the season — really, the final shebang in a season that feels longer every year — and Rock acknowledged how doing so amid #OscarsSoWhite controversy was his way of calling out the flaws in the system. (Read More)
Finally: Leonardo DiCaprio won his first Academy Award last night.
Finally, finally, FINALLY! America breathed a sweet sigh of relief on Sunday night when our boy Leonardo DiCaprio took home a long-awaited, well-earned Oscar statue. The actor won the Academy Award for Best Actor at Sunday night's awards ceremony for his harrowing performance in The Revenant. (Read More)
Style Stalking: The Oscars proved they have the best red carpet style.
Highlights that made our sartorial hearts flutter: Alicia Vikander's princess moment, Saoirse Ronan's sweet nod to her home country of Ireland, and newcomer Daisy Ridley's most stunning look yet. At the holy grail of awards shows, the best dressed list is bound to be just as good as the roster of winners. (Read More)
Just Wrong: Donald Trump refused to condemn the Ku Klux Klan after an endorsement by former Klansman David Duke.
Republican frontrunner Donald Trump refused to condemn the Ku Klux Klan or disavow his recent endorsement by former Klan grand wizard David Duke, reports NPR. Trump told CNN's Jake Tapper that he didn’t know enough about Duke to denounce the former KKK leader. (Read More)
Big News: Mya Taylor made film history as the first trans actress to win a major award.
Mya Taylor made film history at the 2016 Independent Spirit Awards. The event, dedicated to indie films, selected the Tangerine star as its Best Supporting Female, which is the first major film award ever given to a transgender person. (Read More)
Spoiler Alert: A second season of Making a Murderer is in the works.
During a panel discussion at the IFC Center in New York City on Thursday, series directors Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos said they’re taking the first steps to continue the series, according to Variety. The documentarians have spoken to Steven Avery’s new lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, about continuing to speak to Avery and document his story. (Read More)
World News: Pope Francis opened the Vatican to Instagram's CEO.Pope Francis opened the Vatican to Instagram's CEO, Kevin Systrom, for a very cool reason: to discuss the power of images. The Facebook-owned corporation is on a mission to "unite people across borders, cultures, and generations," according to a statement released to Time before the meeting. (Read More)
Icebreaker: The new Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride is reportedly making fans sick.
Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, the wild attraction in Universal Studios Hollywood's new Wizarding World of Harry Potter, employs 3-D technology and wraparound screens to whisk passengers away on an immersive airborne adventure. As described by the Los Angeles Times, the ride seats fans on benches that move around, as if guests are flying behind Harry himself. (Read More)
