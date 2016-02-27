Good news, true crime addicts — it looks like there may be a second installment of Making A Murderer in the works.
During a panel discussion at the IFC Center in New York City on Thursday, series directors Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos said they’re taking the first steps to continue the series, according to Variety. The documentarians have spoken to Steven Avery’s new lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, about continuing to speak to Steven Avery and document his story.
“From our perspective, this story is obviously not over,” Ricciardi said. In 2005, Steven Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, were convicted of the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach. Both men are currently appealing their convictions and the cases are still pending.
If the series does continue to follow Avery’s case, it could be a wild ride. Just last week, Avery’s attorney implied that she had game-changing evidence. In an interview with TheLipTV, Zellner stated that she intends to prove who actually killed Halbach, saying that the real murderer was “fairly obvious” upon review of the case. Just a week later, she tweeted that “the inevitable is coming” in Avery’s case, implying that the ultimate victim of Avery’s conviction is the public, which may have been left undefended from the real culprit of Halbach's murder.
Framing SA twice results in real rapist & murderer never being charged. Who is being served & protected except MCSD? #MakingAMurderer— Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) February 21, 2016
