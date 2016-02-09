Steven Avery may have already been convicted of Teresa Halbach's murder. But that doesn't mean that prosecutors are done trying him in the court of public opinion.
A lawyer involved in the Making a Murderer case has announced that he'll be releasing a tell-all book on the subject of Steven Avery's guilt, The Wrap reports. Michael Griesbach served as a prosecutor for both Avery's 1985 wrongful conviction and his 2005 murder trial.
The attorney's upcoming book, Indefensible: The Missing Truth About Steven Avery, Teresa Halbach, and "Making a Murderer" will reportedly reveal new evidence about Avery's supposed guilt.
“While Steven Avery’s wrongful conviction in 1985 was one of local law enforcement’s darkest hours, his conviction for murder twenty-two years later is one of its finest,” Griesbach, who penned a separate book on the same subject in 2014, said in a statement.
This news comes only weeks after Making a Murderer prosecutor Ken Katz revealed that we would be writing his own tome about the inner workings of the Avery case.
"I believe somebody needs to stand up for the cops, the courts, and the victim by telling the truth and setting forth the vast amount of evidence proving Avery’s guilt beyond a shadow of a doubt,” Katz told The Wrap on January 25. He also noted that a "portion of the proceeds" from his book will go to "honoring the memory of Teresa Halbach."
