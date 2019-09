On Sunday, Republican frontrunner Donald Trump refused to condemn the Ku Klux Klan or disavow his recent endorsement by former Klan Grand Wizard David Duke, reports NPR Trump told CNN's Jake Tapper that he didn’t know enough about Duke to denounce the former KKK leader. Duke told his followers last week that voting for anyone other than Donald Trump would be “treason to your heritage.”When asked about the endorsement, Trump said, "I don't know anything about David Duke, okay? I don't know anything about what you're even talking about with white supremacy or white supremacist. So, I don't know. I don't know, did he endorse me or what's going on?"Trump said that he’d first need to “do research” on the groups in question before saying outright that he didn’t want their support.“Certainly I would disavow if I thought there was something wrong,” he said. “Honestly, I don’t know David Duke. I don’t believe I’ve ever met him. I’m pretty sure I didn’t meet him and I just don’t know anything about him.”The internet was quick to point out that Trump does know David Duke. In 2000, when Trump ended his presidential campaign, he cited Duke's participation in the Reform Party as a reason he no longer wanted the party's nomination.“The Reform Party now includes a Klansman, Mr. Duke; a neo-Nazi, Mr. Buchanan; and a communist, Ms. Fulani,” Trump said at the time, according to The New York Times . “This is not company I wish to keep.”And as recently as Friday, Trump disavowed Duke's support during a press conference where New Jersey Governor (and former presidential candidate) Chris Christie endorsed the billionaire businessman. Later on Sunday, Trump tweeted the moment when he said he disavowed the endorsement.