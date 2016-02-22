The Pope Wants A Worldwide Ban On The Death Penalty, Plus More Must-Read Stories

Major News: The suspect in a Michigan shooting rampage was an Uber driver.
Uber confirmed that the man suspected of going on a shooting rampage that left six people dead and two others seriously wounded in Michigan was one of its drivers, The New York Times reports. Police identified the suspect as 45-year-old Jason B. Dalton. (Read More)
Here At Home: Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush dropped out of the 2016 presidential race over the weekend.
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush suspended his presidential campaign on Saturday. He announced the news at a press conference in South Carolina. "I’m proud of the campaign that we've run to unify our country," he said. (Read More)
World News: The Pope called for a worldwide ban on the death penalty.Speaking from Vatican City on Sunday, Pope Francis called to end the death penalty worldwide. NBC News reports the pontiff explained the commandment "You shall not kill" was absolute and equally valid for the guilty as for the innocent. (Read More)
Big Names: Female musicians showed their support for Kesha on social media after a judge denied her motion.Celebrities are showing their support on social media for Kesha. A Manhattan Supreme Court judge in New York City denied her motion on Friday afternoon. The singer had requested a court injunction to release her from a contract which obliges her to work with producer Dr. Luke, who she alleges drugged and sexually assaulted her over the course of almost a decade. (Read More)
In-The-Know: Drinking more coffee may help reduce the liver damage caused by alcohol.
If you drink like a fish, this news is for you. New research shows that downing more coffee may help reduce the liver damage caused by alcohol, Reuters reports. Researchers found that those who drank two cups of coffee every day are 44% less likely to develop cirrhosis, which is irreversible liver damage that can be caused by excessive alcohol consumption. (Read More)
Fun Fact: Samsung's latest phones can be submerged in up to five feet of water for half an hour.
Samsung's latest pair of phones, the just-announced Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, are both completely dust and water resistant — they can withstand being submerged in up to five feet of water for half an hour. This is how phones should be. (Read More)
This Is Not A Drill: Tarte Cosmetics just launched two major makeup collections.
Last week, cosmetics brand Tarte invited influencers on a Hawaiian adventure. Why? To celebrate the launch of two enormous collections, Double Duty Beauty and Rainforest Of The Sea. It was a brave move — testing out the products in the 99% Hawaiian humidity could either make or break the collections. (Read More)
Talking Points: Steven Avery's new lawyer plans to prove who really killed Teresa Halbach.Ever since Kathleen Zellner — a wrongful conviction super attorney — took on the Steven Avery case from Netflix's Making A Murderer, she's been publicly tearing the evidence apart and casting doubt on his guilt. Now she plans to prove who really killed Teresa Halbach, tweeting, "the inevitable is coming." (Read More)
