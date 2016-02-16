Taylor Swift Won Big After Glitter-Bombing The Grammys, Plus More Must-Read Stories

Major News: President Obama announced that he will nominate a Supreme Court Justice to replace the late Antonin Scalia.
In an address to the nation mourning the passing of Justice Scalia, President Obama made clear his intent to nominate a Supreme Court Justice to replace Antonin Scalia, as well as his expectation that the Senate will give that nominee consideration and a timely vote. (Read More)
Here At Home: Hundreds of people marched against the National Retail Federation's harsh scheduling policies.
A march to the National Retail Federation's HQ was held in Washington, D.C. on Friday afternoon to push the NRF to stop opposing scheduling policies, namely on-call shifts. The march, which was organized by Jobs With Justice, brought out approximately 750 people. (Read More)
Music Tracker: Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars won big at the Grammy Awards last night.If Taylor Swift cries after winning an award, but the moment isn't televised, did it really happen?Still, a win is a win, which is why we've compiled the complete list of all Grammy Award winners right here. (Read More)
Talking Points: A new analysis shows that women have lower average credit scores than men.
Women have lower average credit scores (621) than men (630), according to analysis by CreditSesame.com. The credit analytics site explains how the lower average income of women leads to their lower scores, even though income isn't a direct factor in the calculation. (Read More)
In-The-Know: Trader Joe's plans to sell only cage-free eggs by 2025.
Trader Joe's will only sell cage-free eggs. One of the nation's largest grocers announced the major news in a press announcement on February 12. The company's goal is to have "all eggs we sell in western states come from cage-free suppliers by 2020 and all the eggs we sell nationally to come from cage-free suppliers by 2025." (Read More)
This Is Not A Drill: The Game Of Thrones Season 6 teaser is here and the internet is freaking out.
HBO is giving fans of Game of Thrones yet another teasing peak into season six. Earlier this week, the network released several images from the show's sixth season ahead of its April 24 premiere. Now, there's a very dark teaser to go with them, with lots of hints about what is to come. It's all very spooky and sinister. (Read More)
ICYMI: Leonardo DiCaprio kissed Dame Maggie Smith at the BAFTAs.
When the BAFTA Awards Kiss Cam landed on Dame Maggie Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio, Dame Smith's delighted expression was all of us. Ever the gentlemen, DiCaprio kept things respectable with a tasteful kiss on the cheek. (Read More)
Style Stalking: Here's a roundup of all the must-see looks from last night's Grammys.
Where some stayed true to their stage wardrobes (i.e. Taylor Swift and her hypothetical belly button, and Selena re: sequins), others threw caution to the wind and got us talking. Ahead, you'll find the breakout style moments of the night. Let's just say that when it comes to delivering the unexpected, this is the awards show where people aren't messing around. (Read More)
