First things first: We still know nothing about Jon Snow. Also, stop reading if you're wary of spoilers.
There's still lots of snooping to be done with the season 6 photos Game of Thrones has just released. Arya, for instance, is still blind. Bran Stark is all grown up. Myrcella is dead. Theon is alive. And, there's a new Three-Eyed Raven.
This should give you something to chew on until the April 24 premiere. Click through for a sneak peek of what lies ahead.
