Story from TV Shows

Feast Your Eyes (Not You, Arya) On Game Of Thrones' Season 6 Photos

Erin Donnelly
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Courtesy HBO.
First things first: We still know nothing about Jon Snow. Also, stop reading if you're wary of spoilers.

There's still lots of snooping to be done with the season 6 photos Game of Thrones has just released. Arya, for instance, is still blind. Bran Stark is all grown up. Myrcella is dead. Theon is alive. And, there's a new Three-Eyed Raven.

This should give you something to chew on until the April 24 premiere. Click through for a sneak peek of what lies ahead.

More from TV