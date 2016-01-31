If you hate spoilers, no matter how minor, stop reading now. If you hate very vague suggestions about what might or might not happen on your favorite TV show, well...consider yourself warned.
Game of Thrones cast members have been dropping some hints about season 6, which premieres April 24. Unfortunately, said hints are annoyingly absent of specific details. Prepare to read between the lines, fans.
"Legitimately, this season almost killed us," Emilia Clarke told E! News on the SAG Awards red carpet. "Like, it is epic. Like, it's huge. It's insane. It's silly."
While the fate of Jon Snow is still a mystery, the next season will feature actor Kit Harington in its opening scene. Is he dead? Alive? We know nothing.
Things are, however, looking up for poor Sansa Stark.
“I mean this season is a really, really big one for Sansa,” Sophie Turner revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It’s probably her best season yet. It’s her really coming into her own. She, this season, really commands the respect that she deserves and she grabs hold of it and she runs with it and it’s really good.
“I mean this season there’s like so many shocks, it’s massive,” Turner added. “It’s the biggest season yet. And just like in terms of character development, so many people’s storylines, I’m so excited for. I’m so excited to see Alfie’s one this season. It’s going to be good.”
Roll on, April!
