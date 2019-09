While Cruz was one of the quickest to point out political implications of the gap in the Supreme Court left by Scalia’s passing, he’s certainly not alone. The GOP is quickly closing ranks against the possibility of a third Obama appointment to the Court. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also called for the appointment to wait until the next administration, when the possibility of a Republican in office would likely lead to a more conservative nominee."The American people‎ should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.” McConnell said in a statement , hinting at an uphill battle for any Obama nomination.Cruz, as the first-place winner of the Iowa caucus, is in the running to earn the GOP presidential nomination. If he does, he would potentially be making the nomination from which he currently feels the president should abstain.