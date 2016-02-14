Trader Joe's will only sell cage-free eggs. One of the nation's largest grocers announced the major news in a press announcement on February 12.
The company's goal is to have "all eggs we sell in western states come from cage-free suppliers by 2020 and all the eggs we sell nationally to come from cage-free suppliers by 2025," according to a press statement. Trader Joe's has more than 400 stores across the country, with several in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado.
Trader Joe's began this process in 2005 "in response to valuable customer feedback." Since then, the grocer has increased the amount of cage-free eggs sold to 62%.
Trader Joe's isn't the only company to stop offering eggs from caged farms.
McDonald's and Taco Bell are also transitioning to cage-free eggs for their breakfast menu items.
The United Egg Producers estimates that organic and cage-free eggs account for a little over 8% of egg production in the United States.
