When the BAFTA Awards Kiss Cam landed on Dame Maggie Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio, Dame Smith's delighted expression was all of us. Ever the gentlemen, DiCaprio kept things respectable with a tasteful kiss on the cheek.



The Kiss Cam was a new addition to the awards show — and likely anywhere in the characteristically buttoned-up country, as BAFTA emcee Stephen Fry noted.



"Talking of America, one of the great things that nation has given the world…[is] the kiss cam," Fry told the A-list audience. So, to commemorate Valentine's Day and delight the rest of us with awkwardly forced celebrity contact, the BAFTA Kiss Cam commenced.



First, Stanley Tucci gave Cuba Gooding Jr. a cheek kiss from behind, and Gooding Jr. returned the gesture with an earnest kiss on Tucci's bald head.



Julianne Moore and Brian Cranston feigned a hot make-out, while Eddie Izzard and Rebel Wilson engaged in straight-up tongue hockey.



But clearly, Dame Smith got the best of the Kiss Cam's wandering eye. And DiCaprio now has the perfect GIF-able moment to make us all forget his Lady Gaga side-eye caught on camera at the Golden Globes. Win-win, and we bet Smith never washes that cheek again.

