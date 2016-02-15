Leonardo DiCaprio Caught Kissing Dame Maggie Smith At BAFTAs

Cristen Conger
Courtesy of BBC
When the BAFTA Awards Kiss Cam landed on Dame Maggie Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio, Dame Smith's delighted expression was all of us. Ever the gentlemen, DiCaprio kept things respectable with a tasteful kiss on the cheek.

The Kiss Cam was a new addition to the awards show — and likely anywhere in the characteristically buttoned-up country, as BAFTA emcee Stephen Fry noted.

"Talking of America, one of the great things that nation has given the world…[is] the kiss cam," Fry told the A-list audience. So, to commemorate Valentine's Day and delight the rest of us with awkwardly forced celebrity contact, the BAFTA Kiss Cam commenced.

First, Stanley Tucci gave Cuba Gooding Jr. a cheek kiss from behind, and Gooding Jr. returned the gesture with an earnest kiss on Tucci's bald head.

Julianne Moore and Brian Cranston feigned a hot make-out, while Eddie Izzard and Rebel Wilson engaged in straight-up tongue hockey.

But clearly, Dame Smith got the best of the Kiss Cam's wandering eye. And DiCaprio now has the perfect GIF-able moment to make us all forget his Lady Gaga side-eye caught on camera at the Golden Globes. Win-win, and we bet Smith never washes that cheek again.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture