If Taylor Swift cries after winning an award, but the moment isn't televised, did it really happen? Only Swift knows, because 2015's superhero of the year already won a 2016 Grammy Award before tonight's live show even began. Swift snagged an award, for Best Pop Vocal Album, before the official ceremony, along with the likes of Louis C.K. (Best Comedy Album), Alabama Shakes (Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical), and Joni Mitchell (Best Album Notes).
As much fun as it would have been to watch Kanye West storm Jimmy Carter on stage, the 39th President of the United States is just one of many previously announced winners who won't be accepting their awards on live TV. Still, a win is a win, which is why we're updating the complete list of all Grammy Award winners right here throughout the night. Watch this space!
Advertisement
Record Of The Year: "Uptown Funk," Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars
Album Of The Year: 1989, Taylor Swift
Best New Artist: Meghan Trainor
Best Rock Performance: "Don't Wanna Fight," Alabama Shakes
Best Musical Theater Album: Hamilton
Song of the Year: "Thinking Out Loud," Ed Sheeran
Best Country Album: Traveller, Chris Stapleton
Best Rap Album: To Pimp A Butterfly, Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Solo Performance: "Thinking Out Loud," Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Uptown Funk," Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars
Best Dance Recording: "Where Are Ü Now," Skrillex and Diplo With Justin Bieber
Best Dance/Electronic Album: Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack Ü, Skrillex and Diplo
Best Rock Song: "Don't Wanna Fight," Alabama Shakes
Best Rock Album: Drones, Muse
Best Alternative Music Album: Sound & Color, Alabama Shakes
Best R&B Performance: "Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)," The Weeknd
Best R&B Song: "Really Love," D'Angelo and The Vanguard
Best Urban Contemporary Album: Beauty Behind the Madness, The Weeknd
Best R&B Album: Black Messiah, D'Angelo and the Vanguard
Best Rap Performance: "Alright," Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration: "These Walls," Kendrick Lamar featuring Bilal, Anna Wise, and Thundercat
Best Rap Song: "Alright," Kendrick Lamar
Best Country Solo Performance: “Traveller,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: "Girl Crush," Little Big Town
Best Country Song: "Girl Crush," Little Big Town
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern, Tony Bennett and Bill Charlap
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: "Holy Spirit," Francesca Battistelli
Advertisement
Best Choral Performance: "Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil," Charles Bruffy
Best Opera Recording: "Ravel: L'Enfant Et Les Sortilèges; Shéhérazade," Saito Kinen Orchestra; SKF Matsumoto Chorus and SKF Matsumoto Children's Chorus
Best Music Video: "Bad Blood," Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Music Film: Amy
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media: Birdman
Best Song Written For Visual Media: “Glory,” Common and John Legend
Best Gospel Performance/Song: “Wanna Be Happy?” Kirk Franklin
Best Pop Vocal Album: Taylor Swift, 1989
MusiCares Person of the Year: Lionel Richie
Best Comedy Album: Live at Madison Square Garden, Louis C.K.
Best Spoken Word Album: A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety, Jimmy Carter
Best Children's Album: Home, Tim Kubart
Best World Album: Sings, Angélique Kidjo
Best Reggae Album: Strictly Roots, Morgan Heritage
Best Latin Jazz Album: Made in Brazil, Eliane Elias
Best Latin Pop Album: A Quien Quiera Escuchar (Deluxe Album), Ricky Martin
Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album: Hasta La Raíz, Natalia Lafourcade
Best Regional Mexican Music Album: Realidades (Deluxe Edition), Los Tigres Del Norte
Best Tropical Latin Album: Son De Panamá, Rubén Blades with Roberto Delgado & Orchestra
Best American Roots Performance: “See That My Grave Is Kept Clean,” Mavis Staples
Best American Roots Song: “24 Frames,” Jason Isbell
Best Americana Album: Something More Than Free, Jason Isbell
Best Bluegrass Album: The Muscle Shoals Recordings, The Steeldrivers
Best Blues Album: Born to Play Guitar, Buddy Guy
Best Folk Album: Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn
Best Regional Roots Album: Go Go Juice, Jon Cleary
Advertisement
Best New Age Album: Grace, Paul Avgerinos
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: The Thompson Fields, Maria Schneider
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Past Present, John Scofield
Best Jazz Vocal Album: For One to Love, Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Surround Sound Album: Amused To Death, James Guthrie and Joel Plante
Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical: "Uptown Funk (Dave Audé Remix)," David Audé
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Sound & Color, Alabama Shakes
Best Historical Album: The Basement Tapes Complete: The Bootleg Series Vol. 11, Steve Berkowitz, Jan Haust, Jeff Rosen, Peter J. Moore, and Mark Wilder
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: The Rise & Fall Of Paramount Records, Volume Two (1928-32), Various Artists
Best Album Notes: Love Has Many Faces: A Quartet, A Ballet, Waiting To Be Danced, Joni Mitchell
Best Recording Package: Asleep at the Wheel, Still the King: Celebrating the Music of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys, Sarah Dodds, Shauna Dodds, and Dick Reeves
Best Arrangement, Instruments, and Vocals: "Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime)," Maria Schneider
Best Arrangement, Instrumental, or A Cappella: "Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy," Avi Kaplin, Kirstin Taylor, Kevin K.O. Olusola
Best Instrumental Composition: "The Afro Latin Jazz Suite," Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Producer Of The Year, Classical: Judith Sherman
Best Surround Sound Album: Amused To Death
Advertisement