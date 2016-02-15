HBO is giving fans of Game of Thrones yet another teasing peak into season six.
Earlier this week, the network released several images from the show's sixth season ahead of its April 24 premiere. Now, there's a very dark teaser to go with them, with lots of hints about what is to come.
It's all very spooky and sinister. In fact, if severed heads freak you out, you might want to skip it entirely. Then again, if severed heads freak you out, what are you doing watching this show?
Because one does not simply cut to the chase and tell viewers whether or not Jon Snow is still alive, the teaser features some red herrings. We see the heads of fallen characters like Ned Stark, followed by Mr. Snow's lifeless noggin. But then, the camera pans and we see the heads of still-kicking-it Arya, Tyrion, and Daenerys. The dead are coming out to play in season six, it would seem.
Make of it what you will.
