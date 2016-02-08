World News: A deadly 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook Taiwan over the weekend.
After a deadly earthquake hit Taiwan Saturday morning, 14 people are dead and more than 100 are still missing, according to the Associated Press. More than 300 people have since been rescued from the rubble in Tainan, the worst-hit area; but between one and two hundred are still unaccounted for, including dozens of children. More than 400 are listed as injured. (Read More)
Here At Home: Gloria Steinem and Madeleine Albright made controversial comments about young women backing Bernie Sanders.
While discussing the Democratic primary on Real Time With Bill Maher, Steinem said young women support Bernie because they want attention from boys. Then, during a Clinton rally in Concord, NH, Albright pulled out her famous, "There's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women" line when talking about women who are supporting Bernie Sanders instead of Clinton. (Read More)
Spoiler Alert: The Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50.Quarterback Peyton Manning led the Broncos to victory over the Carolina Panthers, while Beyoncé triumphed over both Coldplay and Bruno Mars in the halftime show. But it was commercials for avocados from Mexico and dachshunds in costume that were the night's biggest winners. (Read More)
Must-See: The internet is still confused — and amused — by the awkward, botched introductions at the GOP debate.
When the moderator introduced the candidates, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie came out when his name was called. Dr. Ben Carson, however, seemingly missed his cue. He had to be welcomed to the stage twice as the camera awkwardly panned across his confused face. It only got worse from there. (Read More)
#HotSauceInMyBagSwag: Beyoncé's new video for "Formation" blew everyone's minds.
STOP EVERYTHING: Beyoncé just dropped a new song and video. The day before her much-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show appearance, Queen Bey released a the video for her song, “Formation.” Bey leans into her Southern heritage for this one, giving us American Horror Story: Coven vibes on top of Creole vibes. (Read More)
Spoiler Alert: Two more Gilmore Girls fan favorites are confirmed for the show's Netflix revival.
Liza Weil, who played Paris Geller, Rory Gilmore's best friend and roommate; and actor Yanic Truesdale, who played the fussy French inn employee that Lorelai and Sookie loved to torment, are both back for the revival. (Read More)
Throwback: Selena Gomez posted an epic #TBT with Barney.
In a picture taken many moons ago, the Revival singer poses with everybody's favorite purple dinosaur. Yes, Barney, the childhood staple who taught us what l-o-v-e is, smiles as Gomez leans against him like the cool kid she was. (Read More)
In-The-Know: The Year of the Monkey begins today.
The Chinese New Year is based on a traditional lunar calendar, rather than the modern calendar now used in the majority of countries. It will be celebrated across the globe by more than a billion people, making it one of the world's biggest holidays. People born during years of the monkey (such as 1992 and 1980) are typically seen as smart and quick-witted. (Read More)
