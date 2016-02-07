It seems that Selena Gomez blesses us with another throwback photo every week, and we love it. Her photo archives are full of gems — and this one is no different.
In a picture taken many moons ago, the Revival singer poses with everybody's favorite purple dinosaur. Yes, Barney, the childhood staple who taught us what l-o-v-e is, smiles as Gomez leans against him like the cool kid she was.
She's decked out a striped top and skips. It's a classic '90's outfit that many parents stuffed their children into during summer vacays. The Hotel Transylvania actress looks like she just stepped off an episode of the popular PBS show, though we'd need a rerun to air to be sure.
There are so many childhood memories connected to Barney. Gomez just conjured a few of them. So, who will show up in her next throwback pic? Lamb Chop? Elmo, perhaps?
We're eagerly awaiting whatever she pulls from her treasure trove next.
