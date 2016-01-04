Selena Gomez shared an adorable throwback photo on Instagram. And it's not even Thursday. The cute pic shows a young Gomez dressed in a navy blue "Grand Prairie Soccer" YMCA T-shirt.
Apparently, the Texas native was quite the kiddie soccer player before transforming into a successful pop star. Her parents topped the look by tying Gomez's hair up in a white bow.
The Revival singer posted the old picture to celebrate her cousin, Priscilla DeLeon's, birthday. DeLeon is standing right beside her famous cousin in the photo and is equally as adorable in a matching shirt.
"Happy birthday to my number one. @pmdeleon22 cousins/sisters/therapists - I love you," Gomez wrote in the photo's caption.
DeLeon is also mother to Aiden, Selena's precious godson who gets his fair share of shine on Instagram as well. These cousins must continue showering us with old school photos. It makes their bond stronger and gives us photos to coo over.
Advertisement