Ah, Super Bowl commercials: Where cute dogs reign alongside horrors like Mountain Dew's puppy monkey baby.



During this year's Super Bowl Helen Mirren lectured us about drunk driving in a perfectly delightful British way. Meanwhile, Seth Rogen and Amy Schumer encouraged us to join the "Bud Light Party." Ant-Man and the Hulk fought over a can of Coke. Janelle Monaé grooved for Pepsi. We all felt for a man who couldn't poop.



Sure, the ads started debuting long before the game aired on February 7. But this year's commercial breaks also brought some surprises. Universal dropped a first look at the latest Bourne movie, revealing its title, Jason Bourne. (Look it's not the most creative, but it does the trick.) CBS, which aired the Super Bowl, revealed that The Good Wife is coming to an end.



Here are some of our favorites.



