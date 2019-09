Food is a big part of the celebration. According to Liao, Chinese New Year in northern China means lots of dumplings, while the offerings in southern China, including his hometown of Shanghai, tend to be more varied. One traditionally popular dish in Shanghai is nian gao , a sticky rice cake, that is usually translated simply as "year cake." The Chinese pronunciation is the same as the word for height or up, which makes it a fitting treat for a new year. But since nian gao is "not that tasty," he notes, some Chinese families have abandoned the traditional rice cake in favor of other delicacies — "anything you can afford to buy: chicken, duck, pork shoulder."One common element of Chinese New Year's feasts is fish. Liao explains that the Chinese word for fish "shares the same pronunciation with the word for abundance, so you always have fish."Another culinary tradition: the reunion dinner, which brings generations of families together to share a meal on the eve of the lunar new year. It's a "more modern concept" of the traditional feast, and typically features several courses of meat, vegetables, and dumplings, as well as the required fish plate. "Eating fish is believed to bring a surplus of money or good luck in the coming year," Chen told Refinery29.Family gatherings are one of the most important parts of Chinese New Year festivities, which is a time to honor both the living and the dead. "It's a time of warmth, a time to go home, eat good food and an opportunity for everyone to express all their best wishes for the new year," Li Hong, the head of cultural affairs at Washington D.C.'s Chinese Embassy, told The Washington Post Older family members give younger family members red envelopes filled with money. Like the color of the lanterns used in the Spring Festival parade, the red of the envelopes symbolizes good fortune in the coming year.Another tradition is cleaning the house in the days leading up to the Chinese New Year, to prevent disease in the coming year. But the cleaning needs to be done before the lunar new year — Chen told Refinery29 that washing your hair and cleaning during the first three days of the Chinese New Year are thought to "wash away the good luck." And if they can, many Chinese people avoid taking medicine on the New Year; it's thought that you'll be sick for the rest of the year if you do, The Beijinger notes.One fun tradition anyone can celebrate during the Chinese New Year is to wear colorful clothing. Black is often seen as the color of mourning, so people tend to wear more colorful clothing to show joy for the year ahead, The Telegraph explains. During the Spring Festival, red is a particularly popular choice.