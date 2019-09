After a deadly earthquake hit Taiwan this morning, 14 people are dead and more than 100 are still missing, according to the Associated Press The 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit southern Taiwan before dawn on Saturday, causing many buildings — including a 17-story residential high-rise — to collapse. More than 300 people have since been rescued from the rubble in Tainan, the worst-hit area; but between one and two hundred are still unaccounted for, including dozens of children. More than 400 are listed as injured.The worst site is the 17-story Weiguan Jinlong building. The high-rise apartment building had 256 registered residents, but the actual number of people inside could have been much higher, as friends and relatives visited residents for the upcoming Lunar New Year.Elise Hu, an NPR correspondent on the ground, told CNN that the holiday is an enormous local celebration, when many families gather together. "If you can imagine something like this happening during Thanksgiving holiday weekend or Christmas travel, that's the equivalent of what's happening here in Taiwan right now," she said. The collapsed building was described as an “accordion.”