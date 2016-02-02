World News: The World Health Organization has declared the Zika virus a global public health emergency.
The head of WHO has warned that the virus is "spreading explosively" and could infect between 3 and 4 million people across the Americas in the next year. While the mosquito that carries the illness can be found in parts of the United States, no cases of people contracting Zika in the U.S. have been reported so far. (Read More)
In-The-Know: Chipotle's E. coli outbreak appears to be over.
Today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that Chipotle's E. coli outbreak appears to be over. The ingredient that caused the outbreak is still unknown. (Read More)
Legends: Cindy Crawford is retiring from modeling — well, sort of.Crawford announced today (in an interview in United Airlines' in-flight magazine, Rhapsody, of all places) that she plans to retire this year as she celebrates her 50th birthday. However, this afternoon Crawford took to Instagram to clarify that she's not, in fact, full-on retiring: "Every year, I tell my kids I'm retiring. It's a running joke in our family." (Read More)
Here At Home: A former Donald Trump campaign staffer filed a lawsuit claiming that she faced discrimination.
A former paid organizer for the Donald Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit claiming that she and other women faced discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by 26-year-old Elizabeth Mae Davidson, who worked for the campaign in Davenport, IA, according to The New York Times. Davidson was fired last month. (Read More)
ICYMI: Ron and Ginny Weasley had a sibling reunion this week.
Though he's typically seen in the company of on-screen enemy/real-life pal Tom "Draco Malfoy" Felton, Rupert Grint found time for some brother-sister bonding. A photo shared on former co-star Bonnie Wright's Instagram feed confirms that the artists better known as Ron and Ginny Weasley had a little reunion. Molly would be proud. (Read More)
Big Names: Nick Jonas addressed those Kate Hudson rumors, saying they had "a beautiful connection."
In a new interview with Complex, the 23-year-old Jonas brother was faced with a shamelessly pointed inquiry about a very particular aspect of his dating life: whether or not the rumors that he dated Kate Hudson are true. (Read More)
Music Tracker: Adele does not want Republican presidential candidates using her music in their campaigns.
Donald Trump, a known Adele fan, has been keen on using the artist's songs throughout his campaign, playing "Rolling in the Deep" and "Skyfall" at multiple rallies around the country. But a spokesman told The Independent that “Adele has not given permission for her music to be used for any political campaigning." (Read More)
Major News: Texas Senator Ted Cruz won the Iowa Republican caucus.
While many polls suggested that Donald Trump would be the winner, Ted Cruz took 28% of the vote. Trump trailed with 24% while Marco Rubio came in a close third at 23%. “Tonight is a victory for the grassroots,” Cruz said to his supporters. On the Democratic side, neither Bernie Sanders nor Hillary Clinton declared victory during their comments. "It looks like we are in a virtual tie,” said Sanders. (Read More)
