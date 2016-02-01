The Trump Campaign Is Being Sued For Gender Discrimination

A former paid organizer for the Donald Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit claiming that she and other women faced discrimination.
The lawsuit was filed by 26-year-old Elizabeth Mae Davidson, who worked for the campaign in Davenport, IA, according to The New York Times. Davidson was fired last month.
In the complaint, Davidson alleges that men and women were paid unequally despite holding the same job titles and responsibilities. She claims that she was paid $2,000 a month and classified as part-time because of her other job as a paralegal. According to The Times' analysis of public filings, several men with the same title of "district representative" made $3,500 to $4,000 a month.
Davidson also said that when she and a young female volunteer met Trump at a rally last summer, he told them, "You guys could do a lot of damage," referring to their looks.
"That is not the worst thing that could be said," Trump told the The Times in a phone interview. “But I never said it. It’s not in my vocabulary.”
Trump didn't discuss the other allegations.
Davidson was fired after an article appeared in The Times about the "scattershot efforts" by Trump's Iowa staffers. She claims that she was terminated for making "disparaging comments about senior campaign leaders to third parties," but denies that she ever spoke to the media.
Trump has already come under fire for sexist remarks about GOP rival Carly Fiorina, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, and Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly during his 2016 campaign. Perhaps the only surprising thing about this lawsuit is how long it took for someone to come forward with more horror stories.
