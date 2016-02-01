Ron & Ginny Weasley Had A Sweet Reunion

Don't pretend you don't get the warm and fuzzies whenever the Harry Potter crew gets together. We all do.
Though he's typically seen in the company of on-screen enemy/real-life pal Tom "Draco Malfoy" Felton, Rupert Grint found time for some brother-sister bonding. A photo shared on former co-star Bonnie Wright's Instagram feed confirms that the artists better known as Ron and Ginny Weasley had a little reunion. Molly would be proud.
The two faux-sibs were spending time at Islands of Adventure in Orlando, FL. The theme park is home to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, so it's possible the Weasley duo were there on business. We could think of worse work trips.
Alas, Fred (sob) and George were not in attendance, nor were Bill or Percy. Fingers crossed for a Weasley Reunion 2016 soon.
