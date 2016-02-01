Doesn't it seem "Supermodels" are a dime a dozen these days? What with Insta-famous fashion faces who've barely been around for a few seasons taking the industry by storm, one could almost forget about the originals who paved the way for their whole scene: Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Cindy Crawford. As for the latter, Crawford shifted tides away from wholesome blonde, blue-eyed girls next door, to make way for a brunette glamazon on the cover of every magazine under the sun. And she did so by working with some of the most renowned names in fashion.
Today, Crawford announced (in an interview in United Airlines' in-flight magazine, Rhapsody, of all places) that she plans to retire this year as she celebrates her 50th birthday.
"I'm sure I'll have my picture taken for 10 more years, but not as a model anymore," Crawford told Rhapsody. "And that's Okay. I've done it. I've worked with all these incredible photographers. What else do I need to do? I can't keep reinventing myself. I shouldn't have to keep proving myself. I don't want to."
Crawford kicked off her career over three decades ago at the age of 17 and was named the highest paid model on the planet by Forbes in 1995 (and has the world's most famous beauty mark). She told the publication that the next chapter of her life is not one she plans to spend in front of the camera.
However, this afternoon Crawford took to Instagram to clarify that she's not, in fact, full-on retiring: "Every year, I tell my kids I'm retiring. It's a running joke in our family. And yet every year, opportunities pop up that really excite me. While it's true that I'm eager to shift my focus a bit to concentrate on my businesses, friends, and family — I'm not making any final statements (not all headlines tell the whole story!). I have loved being part of the fashion industry for the past 30 years — and if that time has taught me anything, it's this: never say never. Thanks for all the support, I'm so excited for what 2016 holds! xo Cindy"
So even though she's not completely calling it quits (phew!), in celebration of Crawford's prolific career, let's take a look back at 10 of the model's standout moments over the years...
