That, as we learned today from her spokesperson, was definitely not the case.“Adele has not given permission for her music to be used for any political campaigning,” her spokesman told The Independent . The British singer had to shut down another candidate as well.Mike Huckabee, one of Trump's Republican rivals, also tried to use an Adele song to promote his campaign. He made a parody music video to " Hello ," before a copyright holder apparently demanded the video be muted due to infringement. The video in our post reporting on the story has been removed, but it's still available to view on a number of sites, including The Wall Street Journal In addition to Adele, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith also told Trump that he didn't not want the band's song " Dream On " associated with the presidential hopeful's campaign after Trump played it during a rally. Tyler's attorneys went as far as issuing a cease-and-desist letter.Trump's worst mistake, though, would have to be trying to get away with using R.E.M.'s, " It's the End of the World ." Michael Stipe, the band's frontman, had a few choice words for Trump when he heard the track was used during the Stop the Iran Deal Rally late last year."Go fuck yourselves, the lot of you — you sad, attention-grabbing, power-hungry little men,” Stipe told The Daily Beast in an email, regarding Trump's use of the song. "Do not use our music or my voice for your moronic charade of a campaign.”The dispute with Adele hasn't escalated to such heights; the singer has only issued a brief statement, mostly to let her fans know the music was being used without her knowledge or consent.We imagine that Adele calling up her spokesman and telling him to pull the songs went something like this...