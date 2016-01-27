The omnipresence of Adele's "Hello" has made even Adele super fans a little sick of the single. But Mike Huckabee's new video will inspire more than mere "Hello" fatigue. Huckabee, who you may or may not remember is one of the many Republican candidates running during this primary season, has focused his "Hello" parody on Iowa, where the first votes of the presidential primary will be cast.



With this video, he obviously wants to let Iowa residents know he really, really likes their state. He likes the food (and he knows enough about it to drop names). He can also name major landmarks and even well-known Iowan products — impressed yet?



He also managed to fit in some digs directed at Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Bernie Sanders. At least Huckabee didn't tackle the vocals himself, instead tapping an Adele stand-in. We should be grateful for the small things.