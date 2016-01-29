World News: The U.K. will take in unaccompanied refugee children who are already living in Europe.
In a dramatic U-turn by the government, the U.K. has announced it will take in unaccompanied refugee children from Syria and other nearby conflict zones who are already living in Europe. According to the BBC, it will set aside a new 10M pound fund to support vulnerable children. This marks the first time that the U.K. has agreed to take refugees from within Europe. (Read More)
Major News: Mattel released new Barbie body types for the first time since...ever.
Mattel has come under fire over the years for Barbie's anatomically inaccurate portrayal of a woman's body, even prompting other brands to create more relatable, realistic alternatives. Now, girls can play with dolls that look more like them and their friends: Mattel is introducing three new body types into its Fashionistas range of Barbie dolls — curvy, tall, and petite. (Read More)
Fun Fact: Facebook will roll out live video sharing for everyone.
Facebook is rolling out live video sharing (something currently only available to celebrities) to everyone, beginning with a selection of iOS users. Like Periscope or Meerkat, you can share what's in front of you in real time with your friends, along with a brief text description of exactly what they're seeing. (Read More)
Pro Tip: You can now share GIFs on Tinder.
Sometimes, there are just no words. For those occasions, there are GIFs. And as of today, Tinder is the latest place you can share those looping, LOL-worthy videos. Tinder's CEO, Sean Rad, said in a statement that GIFs are "a more nuanced and compelling way than with verbal language alone.” We can't agree more. (Read More)
Lawyer Up: Nestlé is suing Espresso Club for using a George Clooney look-alike in its commercials.
Two years ago, Nestlé, the parent company of Nespresso, filed a lawsuit against Israeli company Espresso Club. Now, Nestlé is appealing the decision. The "misleading" situation in question? An actor in an Espresso Club commercial bears a striking resemblance to actor George Clooney, who just happens to be a spokesperson for Nespresso (and sits on the company's board of directors). (Read More)
ICYMI: Zayn Malik says he's just friends with Gigi Hadid.
If Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid a merely close buds, then it is officially Claim Whatever You Want Day and we are the Queen of England. Malik briefly commented on his relationship with the model during an interview with Beats 1 this week. "We're good friends, yeah," he said. (Read More)
Here At Home: At GOP debate, Rand Paul said Hillary Clinton "can't be a champion of women's rights" given Bill Clinton's sex scandal.
While Paul said he doesn't blame Hillary for her husband's actions, he said "she can't be a champion of women's rights at the same time she's got this that is always lurking out there," adding, "I combine this also with the millions upon millions of dollars they've taken from regimes in the Middle East who treat women like cattle." (Read More)
Must See: Kaley Cuoco re-enacted Britney Spears' iconic 2001 VMA performance on Lip Sync Battle.
On a jungle-themed set, Cuoco wrapped herself in an albino python and performed a take on Britney’s “I'm A Slave 4 U” that was off-the-charts amazing. And yet, she still lost to Josh Gad's Donald Trump impersonation. Boo hiss. (Read More)
