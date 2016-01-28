Sometimes there are just no words. For those occasions, there are GIFs. And as of today, Tinder is the latest place you can share those looping, LOL-worthy videos.
Tinder CEO, Sean Rad, said in a statement that GIFs are "a more nuanced and compelling way than with verbal language alone.” We can't agree more.
To take advantage of Tinder's new GIF-sending ability, just tap the blue button when you're typing out a message. This gives you access to GIPHY's extensive GIF library. You can check out how it works in the video below.
Tinder CEO, Sean Rad, said in a statement that GIFs are "a more nuanced and compelling way than with verbal language alone.” We can't agree more.
To take advantage of Tinder's new GIF-sending ability, just tap the blue button when you're typing out a message. This gives you access to GIPHY's extensive GIF library. You can check out how it works in the video below.
Tinder made a few other updates to its app, too. You can now chose a profile photo straight from your phone's camera roll — a much requested feature that will make it way easier to edit your profile. Tinder also updated the design of the card stack on the main screen. And if you have an iPhone 6s or 6s Plus, you can press to preview links sent in messages.
But really, it's all about the GIF sending. Now, when someone makes an unsavory request, you can say:
But really, it's all about the GIF sending. Now, when someone makes an unsavory request, you can say:
Advertisement
or
or you can share your excitement.
Advertisement