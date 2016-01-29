Lip Sync Battle this week was Kaley Cuoco versus Josh Gad and, as usual, it did not disappoint.
We teased Gad’s performance but it was even better in its full version. There’s something about seeing Donald Trump jump on a wrecking ball that’s also wearing a Donald Trump wig that sticks with you. Especially while lip syncing to Divinyls’ “I Touch Myself.” Gad wrapped up by getting very friendly with Johnny Galecki, who rode a donkey on stage and wore a sombrero.
But Cuoco was the star of the night. Her interpretation of Britney Spears’ “I'm A Slave 4 U” from the 2001 VMAs was off-the-charts great. She took the stage in a jungle-themed set replete with half-dressed dancers of both genders and sparkled nearly as much as her bedazzled shorts. To top things off, she wrapped herself in an albino python — named Steve — and pulled off some appropriately slithery dance moves.
Gad offered Cuoco the championship belt and she took it before he cruelly snatched it back. We guess Kaley still has her number one show and Steve to keep her company. That, and the admiration of Britney fans everywhere.
We teased Gad’s performance but it was even better in its full version. There’s something about seeing Donald Trump jump on a wrecking ball that’s also wearing a Donald Trump wig that sticks with you. Especially while lip syncing to Divinyls’ “I Touch Myself.” Gad wrapped up by getting very friendly with Johnny Galecki, who rode a donkey on stage and wore a sombrero.
But Cuoco was the star of the night. Her interpretation of Britney Spears’ “I'm A Slave 4 U” from the 2001 VMAs was off-the-charts great. She took the stage in a jungle-themed set replete with half-dressed dancers of both genders and sparkled nearly as much as her bedazzled shorts. To top things off, she wrapped herself in an albino python — named Steve — and pulled off some appropriately slithery dance moves.
Gad offered Cuoco the championship belt and she took it before he cruelly snatched it back. We guess Kaley still has her number one show and Steve to keep her company. That, and the admiration of Britney fans everywhere.
Advertisement