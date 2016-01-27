Donald Trump won’t be participating in the upcoming GOP Debate, but that doesn’t mean he’s not appearing on TV on Thursday.
The Republican debate is being broadcast on Fox News, and Trump has beef with anchor Megyn Kelly. Their schism came when Kelly had the gall to ask Trump actual questions when he appeared on her show. Trump, naturally, took to Twitter to complain.
Trump’s likeness, however, will be appearing on Spike’s Lip Sync Battle. And he'll be furiously making out with sombrero-wearing Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki.
Yes. wJosh Gad dons a Trump wig, rips off his pants to reveal money-covered boxers, and they just sort of… go at it. Kaley Cuoco is so impressed that she grabs LL Cool J for help. We’ve all been there, Kaley, and we’ve all grabbed LL Cool J when confronted by a Book of Mormon star dressed as Donald Trump aggressively kissing one of our castmates.
Josh Gad, by dint of filming 1600 Penn, has also spent more time at the White House in an official capacity than Donald Trump ever will.
The song was “I Touch Myself” by The Divinyls, which is now your go-to song for doing this sort of thing.
