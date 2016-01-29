Given that most of the GOP presidential candidates are already pretending they're running against Hillary Clinton, it makes sense that her name became synonymous with "wrong" during tonight's GOP debate.
But Megyn Kelly's question to Rand Paul about whether or not it's fair to judge a wife based on her husband's actions was a surprise — especially since barbs about Bill Clinton's behavior have mostly been coming from notably absent Donald Trump.
Paul's response to the question?: "If what Bill Clinton did, any CEO in our country did, with an intern, they would be fired." Paul has previously called Bill Clinton a "sexual predator." And while he said he doesn't blame Hillary for her husband's actions, "she can't be a champion of women's rights at the same time she's got this that is always lurking out there," Paul said. "I combine this also with the millions upon millions of dollars they've taken from regimes in the Middle East who treat women like cattle," he added.
Let's remember that a) Bill Clinton is not the one running for president, b) the sex scandal happened more than 15 years ago, and c) staying with a husband after an affair and working on your marriage does not make you a bad feminist.
Sure, as New York magazine has pointed out, bringing up the Clinton affair is fair game thanks to Bill's particular involvement in Hillary's campaign. And yes, donations are also open to inspection, especially when human rights are concerned. But of all the elements of Hillary Clinton's public record to use to judge her potential as a president, her marriage should be at the bottom of the list.
