Two Coffees, Two Handsome Men & One Huge Lawsuit

Israel's Espresso Club has provided Refinery29 with a statement from its lawyer on the ongoing legal battle. "Espresso Club believes that Nespresso's claim is an attempt by a monopoly to minimize the competition in the Israeli Market," Zohar Lande of Barnea & Co., Espresso Club's legal representation, said in a statement provided to Refinery29. "Accordingly, we are confident that the Israeli Court will reject Nespresso's claim." Lande added that Espresso Club's parodying use of a celebrity look-alike is "a common practice" in the world of advertising.This story was originally published on January 28.We can all appreciate a strong cup of coffee and a handsome leading man. But what happens when there are dueling heartthrob baristas?Two years ago, Nestlé, the parent company of Nespresso, filed a lawsuit against Israeli company Espresso Club. Now, Nestlé is appealing the decision.The suit was first filed in Tel Aviv Magistrate court, Haaretz reports , and Nestlé lost its case. But last week, Nestlé appealed the court's decision, citing "misleading" advertising.The "misleading" situation in question? An actor in an Espresso Club commercial bears a striking resemblance to actor George Clooney, who just happens to be a spokesperson for Nespresso (and sits on the company's board of directors).In its defense, Espresso Club has stated that its ad is a parody of the Nespresso commercials. The Espresso Club's ads feature a disclaimer that the actor is not, in fact, Clooney. But the resemblance is pretty striking.