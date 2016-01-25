Real Talk: J.K. Rowling called out a Trump aide for comments about "pure breed" candidates.
The Harry Potter author tweeted out a response to a controversial comment made by Katrina Pierson, the campaign spokeswoman for this year's Republican front-runner, Donald Trump. "Perfect Obama's dad born in Africa, Mitt Romney's dad born in Mexico. Any pure breeds left?" Pierson tweeted during a 2012 CNN debate. (Read More)
Major News: El Salvador and Brazil are advising its citizens against pregnancy until 2018 due to birth defects caused by the Zika virus.
El Salvador joins Brazil in advising its citizens against pregnancy until 2018. The New York Times reports that a surge in birth defects across the region linked to the Zika virus is the reason for this suggestion from the country's health officials. Colombia and Ecuador have also recommended delaying pregnancy, but not for such a long period of time. (Read More)
Icebreaker: This video of a super cute panda enjoying the blizzard warmed the internet's heart over the weekend.
When panda Tian Tian woke up to two feet of snow along with the rest of Washington, D.C., he didn't begin planning an epic Netflix binge under a bundle of blankets (starting with a Kung Fu Panda screening, naturally). The Smithsonian National Zoo resident went outside and took a straight-up snow bath. (Read More)
In-The-Know: Steven Avery's new lawyer is ripping apart evidence from the original case.
In a series of tweets, Chicago lawyer Kathleen Zellner criticized the prosecution in Avery’s murder trial and added that she “won’t quit until he’s out." For those who haven't seen the show, Avery was found guilty of the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. (Read More)
Big Names: Chelsea Handler named Justin Bieber her worst celebrity interview.
At Sundance this weekend, Chelsea Handler barely had to pause to come up with the "worst" celeb she's had to speak to on the air. "There's so many — Justin Bieber, maybe, because he was trying to flirt with me and it was so uncomfortable," she said. "That's his shtick. You feel like a child molester. I don't want to feel that way." (Read More)
World News: A South African city is offering school grants for virgins only.
According to Agence France Presse, the municipality of Uthukela, in the southeastern area of South Africa, is offering student grants to women who agree to remain virgins throughout their studies. The girls will be subject to virginity tests at the beginning of every school semester and when they come back from breaks. (Read More)
Style Stalking: Marc Jacobs shared a new ad on Instagram featuring a RuPaul's Drag Race contestant.
Marc Jacobs continued mixing models with muses for his ad campaign for spring/summer 2016. After announcing that the campaign would feature people who "inspire me and open my mind to different ways of seeing and thinking," Jacobs shared an image of Dan Donigan, a.k.a. Milk, who competed on season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race. (Read More)
Here At Home: Apple wants the government to stop asking them to unlock iPhones.
Apple has spoken about privacy rights for its customers before, but newly released court documents show that the company is practicing what it preaches. According to The Daily Dot, a newly unsealed court transcript from an October 2015 hearing in Brooklyn shows that Apple petitioned the court to stop asking it to unlock iPhones. (Read More)
