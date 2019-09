"When you interview celebrities, they're so guarded so many times, and they can't reveal anything, and they can't have politics and they can't have opinions," Handler told Variety. "And so when you talk to real people who are opinionated, I always think that's interesting, whether I agree with their opinion or not."Handler produced the four-part docuseries Chelsea Does on Netflix, which is all about those opinionated people. One of the topics she tackles in it is racism."Everyone's racist," she told Variety. "I wanted to do the thing on racism because I wanted to go at it lightly. I don't want to be so serious about everything, and political correctness is so overwrought...Even though it's such a serious, sad topic, let's go at it with a sense of humor."In her recent interview with Refinery29 , Handler explained that as a comedian, she finds humor a useful tool for tackling sensitive subjects. "[I]t's nice to be able to use that tool wisely, because you can get away with more as a comedian. Half the stuff I say, if another person said it, they would be raked over the coals."