Get ready, world. We're about to see a different side of Chelsea Handler. After seven years as the host of Chelsea Lately, the fearless, outspoken comedian is launching Chelsea Does, a four-part docuseries for Netflix that debuts January 23 and explores marriage, Silicon Valley, racism, and drugs.



Those are more serious topics than what she covered on her late-night cable show, but Handler hasn't left behind her notoriously unapologetic humor. In each episode, she explores one topic from several angles. In the "Marriage" chapter, she delves into the meaning of matrimony by interviewing everyone from Vegas wedding officiants to BDSM enthusiasts and even one of her ex-boyfriends. In "Silicon Valley," she tries her hand at coding and discovers that she has a damn good idea for an app. And in "Racism," she talks to everyone from her own father to Reverend Al Sharpton in an attempt to understand where we are as a country right now.



In each installment, we see Handler interview subjects, work through her issues in therapy sessions, and discuss the themes of the episode with a rotating cast of friends at the dinner table. It is a radically different format than Chelsea Lately — and that was entirely the point.



“I wanted to do something that I hadn’t had any experience in doing," she said in a recent phone interview. "To do the same thing over and over and over again for years wasn’t compelling to me. I had a great show, I had a great time. It’s like standup — I did it. I peaked. I wanna do something I’m not good at and get really good at it. Changing it up is important for any creative brain."



Moving forward, she hopes to take what she's learned with the docuseries and fold some of it into her upcoming talk show, which also premieres on Netflix later this year. "I really enjoy talking to people and [learning about] other cultures and people that aren’t famous," she said. "So my intent was to use [Chelsea Does] as a bridge to the new show."



In the meantime, here's a taste of where that creative brain of hers is these days.



