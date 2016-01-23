If Snowpocalypse 2016 has frozen your mood, this panda will melt all your blizzard blues away.
When panda Tian Tian woke up to two feet of snow, along with the rest of Washington, D.C., he didn't begin planning an epic Netflix binge under a bundle of blankets (starting with a Kung Fu Panda screening, naturally). The Smithsonian National Zoo resident went outside and took a straight-up snow bath.
Or maybe, he was imitating a drunk person attempting to make snow angels...
You be the judge by watching this adorable video of his snowy enthusiasm.
Tian Tian woke up this morning to a lot of snow...and he was pretty excited about it. #Blizzard2016Posted by Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute on Saturday, January 23, 2016
Giant pandas, like Tian Tian and his sleepy new cub, Bei Bei, are naturally accustomed to blizzard conditions. Their native mountainous habitat in central China receives regular snowfall. In fact, some scientists think pandas evolved white fur as wintertime camouflage. And thankfully for us, pandas make no attempt to hide their equally adorable snow dancing.
