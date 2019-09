If Snowpocalypse 2016 has frozen your mood, this panda will melt all your blizzard blues away.When panda Tian Tian woke up to two feet of snow, along with the rest of Washington, D.C., he didn't begin planning an epic Netflix binge under a bundle of blankets (starting with a Kung Fu Panda screening, naturally). The Smithsonian National Zoo resident went outside and took a straight-up snow bath.Or maybe, he was imitating a drunk person attempting to make snow angels...You be the judge by watching this adorable video of his snowy enthusiasm.