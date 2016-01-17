He's only 5 months old, but Bei Bei has already earned a reputation for being the Cara Delevingne of baby pandas. In other words, he pretty much sleeps at every opportunity.
This includes his official public debut at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. The adorable animal — technically a giant panda, or Ailuropoda melanoleuca — wasted no time getting his nap on in his new enclosure.
This includes his official public debut at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. The adorable animal — technically a giant panda, or Ailuropoda melanoleuca — wasted no time getting his nap on in his new enclosure.
"He's tired," zoo biologist Laurie Thompson explained in a video as the little guy promptly curled up. The panda, who was born on August 22, snoozed through his media debut as well as a recent medical checkup. The struggle is real.
Bei Bei and his twin, who died shortly after birth, were conceived by artificial insemination. He can now be seen, sleeping or otherwise, at the National Zoo along with his parents, Tian Tian and Mei Xiang. Do not disturb, folks.
Bei Bei and his twin, who died shortly after birth, were conceived by artificial insemination. He can now be seen, sleeping or otherwise, at the National Zoo along with his parents, Tian Tian and Mei Xiang. Do not disturb, folks.
Bei Bei's Public Debut #PandaStoryPosted by Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute on Saturday, January 16, 2016
Advertisement