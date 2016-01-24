Just a few weeks after saying that Donald Trump is worse than Lord Voldemort, J.K. Rowling has set her sights on Trump's allies — and the "Dark Lord" comparisons are aplenty.
The Harry Potter author tweeted out a response to a controversial comment made by Katrina Pierson, the campaign spokeswoman for this year's Republican front-runner, Donald Trump, back in 2012, reports CBS.
"Perfect Obama's dad born in Africa, Mitt Romney's dad born in Mexico. Any pure breeds left?" Pierson tweeted during a 2012 CNN debate.
"Death Eaters walk among us," Rowling tweeted on Sunday, with a link to Pierson's comment, suggesting that Trump's spokeswoman is a "Death Eater." In the Harry Potter series, Death Eaters are radical, pure blood supremacists who are followers of Lord Voldemort, the Dark Lord.
Perfect Obama's dad born in Africa, Mitt Romney's dad born in Mexico. Any pure breeds left? #CNNDebate— Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) January 20, 2012
Rowling's Twitter fan base was quick to react.
@jk_rowling I had to re-read this, shocked! And sad too.— Ayla Iskender (@Ayla_Iskender) January 24, 2016
@jk_rowling @KatrinaPierson Considering we're a country founded by immigrants technically no one is a "pure breed".— Dawnzilla (@dawncflv) January 24, 2016
This isn't the first time that Pierson has sparked controversy. In December 2015, people were outraged when she wore a necklace made of bullets during a CNN appearance.
"Surely @KatrinaPierson wore bullet necklace on #CNN to bring attention to 90 Americans fatally shot daily," tweeted Shannon Watts, the founder Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, shortly after Pierson sported the ammo.
Pierson responded by saying, "Maybe I'll wear a fetus next time & bring awareness to 50 million aborted people that will never ger [sic] to be on Twitter."
Rowling previously commented on American politics when Donald Trump suggested a ban on Muslims entering the U.S.
"How horrible. Voldemort was nowhere near as bad," she tweeted in December 2015. Since then, Rowling has maintained "constant vigilance" on Trump and his team.
