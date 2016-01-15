Story from US NewsThis A.M.UsPeople are really upset with Emma Watson's Twitter tribute to Alan Rickman. (A-List)A Spanish politician was criticized for breast-feeding her son in Parliament. (World News)A chilling video shows an avalanche swallowing a French town. (Must See)You can now buy Shake Shack's fried chicken sandwiches nationwide. (This Is Not A Drill)Planned Parenthood is suing over those "sting" videos. (Major News)People are outraged that no actors of color were nominated for this year's Academy Awards. (In-The-Know) Thursday's GOP debate was the most insane one yet. (Here At Home)Chipotle will temporarily close all of its stores for a company meeting on February 8. (This Is Not A Drill)Refinery29Advertisement