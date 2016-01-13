Spoiler Alert: Adele killed Carpool Karaoke with James Corden in a new trailer for the Late Late Show.
Having already killed her unplugged, kiddie instrument-accompanied rendition of "Hello" on The Tonight Show, Adele was ready to tackle Carpool Karaoke. Though Adele's appearance isn't slated until Wednesday, the show has released a trailer teasing her vehicular vocals. Spoiler: She still sounds fantastic. (Read More)
World News: An attack by an alleged suicide bomber killed at least 10 people in Istanbul on Tuesday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the suspect is a Syrian man belonging to the Islamic State group, the BBC reported. The large explosion shook Sultanahmet Square just after 10 a.m., killing both local people and tourists, reports The New York Times. At least 15 others were injured. (Read More)
Icebreaker: It's so cold in Buffalo, NY that a car turned into a block of ice.
A photo of a frozen car near Lake Erie is going viral on Twitter this week. The car's owner, Justin Yelen, told Buffalo's WKBW that he left the car in a parking lot overnight and rode home with friends after a night of drinking. (Read More)
Style Stalking: Kanye West says he's going to lower prices for his next Yeezy clothing collection.
A TMZ cameraman approached Kanye West at LAX recently, and expressed his inability to wear Yeezy threads because of the steep price tags. (For reference, Yeezy Season 1 started at $420 for sweatshirts and hoodies, and capped out at $3,800 for outerwear. Season 2 will reportedly top out at $1,200.) West responded: "We're gonna get them lower." By when? "Next season." (Read More)
Must See: CBS is developing a new, more diverse Nancy Drew series.
CBS revealed that a new Nancy Drew series is currently in development. The network also said that they planned on making the show more "diverse." CBS Entertainment President Glenn Geller said, "[She will] not [be] Caucasian," adding, "I'd be open to any ethnicity." (Read More)
Weird, But True: A dairy farm in Virginia is seeking volunteers to cuddle its baby goats.
We may have found the best volunteer gig ever: A dairy farm in Virginia is seeking volunteers to cuddle its baby goats (also known as "kids"). The 90 or so expected kids will need lots of bottle-feeding and cuddling come February, so Caromont Farm owner Isabella Zechini put out a call for some help. And of course, her message is going viral. (Read More)
Here At Home: President Obama delivered his final State of the Union address.
President Obama named four main points for America to look for in both his final year in office, and afterwards. Between the economy, climate change, and the need for national security, the president was both honest about the challenges looking forward, but also confident that the American people would overcome any future obstacles. (Read More)
ICYMI: Pretty Little Liars returned with a time jump into the future.
The second half of PLL season 6 starts five years from when the last episode (which aired back in August) left off. What's changed? A lot. What hasn't is that even post-college, there's still one truth when it comes to The Liars: There's never a day in Rosewood without drama. Or murderers. (Read More)
