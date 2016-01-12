We may have found the best volunteer gig, ever. A dairy farm in Virginia is seeking volunteers to cuddle its baby goats (also known as "kids"). The 90 or so expected kids will need lots of bottle-feeding and cuddling come February, so Caromont Farm employee Isabella Zechini put out a call for some help. And of course, her message is going viral.
Why the need for all of the extra hands? The kids are bottle-fed from birth, which allows their mothers to give milk, which will be turned into both aged and fresh cheese at the family farm. Along with bottle duty, volunteers help keep the babies warm and dry (a process which involves tiny sweaters!) and clean their pens.
"We love to have people come and see that whole process — see where their food comes from," Zechini told NBC 29.
If your love of baby goats has thus far been limited to YouTube videos, don’t worry. No prior experience is required, though the farm does note that this is an ideal volunteer position for anyone with “lots of love to give.”
While all of the February shifts are currently spoken for, if you’re in the Charlottesville area (or willing to travel for baby goat bliss), keep an eye on Caromont Farm's Facebook page to see if they add more spots. (Mental_Floss)
Why the need for all of the extra hands? The kids are bottle-fed from birth, which allows their mothers to give milk, which will be turned into both aged and fresh cheese at the family farm. Along with bottle duty, volunteers help keep the babies warm and dry (a process which involves tiny sweaters!) and clean their pens.
"We love to have people come and see that whole process — see where their food comes from," Zechini told NBC 29.
If your love of baby goats has thus far been limited to YouTube videos, don’t worry. No prior experience is required, though the farm does note that this is an ideal volunteer position for anyone with “lots of love to give.”
While all of the February shifts are currently spoken for, if you’re in the Charlottesville area (or willing to travel for baby goat bliss), keep an eye on Caromont Farm's Facebook page to see if they add more spots. (Mental_Floss)
Advertisement