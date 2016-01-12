Legends: Celebrities, like Madonna and Kanye West, paid tribute to David Bowie after his death from cancer.
As the world continues to reel from the sad news of David Bowie's death from cancer on Sunday, millions of fans are taking to social media to post their condolences and tributes. Many of them come from notable figures within the world of music, as well as other celebrities who, like so many of us, considered Bowie to be a true rock legend through and through. (Read More)
Lawyer Up: A princess is on trial in Spain for her alleged role in a massive corruption and embezzlement scheme.
Infanta Cristina, the sister of the current King of Spain, and husband Iñaki Urdangarin, head to trial this week, accused in a massive corruption and embezzlement scheme. Prosecutors allege that an organization run by Urdangarin, a former Olympic handball player, embezzled about 5.6 million euros ($6.1 million) in public funds, according to the BBC. (Read More)
Major News: Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are officially engaged.
After five years of courtship, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are officially engaged. Their reps confirmed the news to E! on Sunday. The 28-year-old model arrived at Sunday night's Golden Globes sporting a gorgeous engagement ring that sparkled almost as much as her shimmering gold dress. (Read More)
In-The-Know: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force published new recommendations for when and how often women should be screened for breast cancer.
Writing in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the Task Force recommends that women between the ages of 50 and 74, with an average risk for breast cancer, have mammograms every two years. Before that age, women are advised to make a personal decision weighing their own pros and cons of going through the screening. (Read More)
Pro-Tip: There are now Valentine's Day-themed "secret" Frappuccino flavors to get you through the winter.
Tony Aguilar, who works at a Starbucks location inside a grocery store in Tucson, AZ, according to Delish, posted his store's Valentine's Day Frappuccino creations on Reddit. The Valentine Frappuccino, The Love Bean Frappuccino, and the Java Berry Frappuccino all feature raspberry syrup and raspberry whipped cream for a pink-hued Valentine's Day treat. (Read More)
ICYMI: Khloé Kardashian confirmed that she is still dating NBA player James Harden.
In an interview with E! News' Catt Sadler, Khloé Kardashian confirmed that she is still dating NBA player James Harden. "We are good," Kardashian told Sadler of her relationship. The Kocktails With Khloé host also revealed that she still wants a traditional family, including a husband and kids. But her definition of who her children might be included a wide variety of options. (Read More)
Talking Points: Tinder secretly rates your desirability.
A new interview reveals that the dating app uses an internal metric that affects who you see and, more importantly, who sees you. How is it calculated? It's complicated: "It’s not just how many people swipe right on you," Tinder CEO Sean Rad told Fast Company. (Read More)
Music Tracker: This interactive website shows what David Bowie did during every year of his life.
Launched in late November, "What Did David Bowie Do At Your Age?" is the work of two millennials who were challenged by their mentor to "Tell today's youth, most of whom have heard of David Bowie but really don't know anything about him, why they should worship David Bowie." (Read More)
