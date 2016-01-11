The changes are more about framing than anything else, says Dr. Bevers. She says the biggest differences between this version and the last one — released in 2009 — is the emphasis on empowering women to make their own individual decisions about their care, and that the guidelines are "worded more positively" this time.



But these guidelines only apply to women of average risk in their 40s and 50s. For younger women who have an increased risk for breast cancer (due to a factor like family history), Dr. Bevers suggests to get in touch with your doctor, because you may need to start screening early, or have it done more frequently.



The bottom line is to know your own risks, and to address them in the way that's best for you — with at least a little guidance from actual health professionals.