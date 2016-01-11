Madonna, Kanye West Pay Tribute To David Bowie

Madonna shared three Instagram photos in response to the legendary Ziggy Stardust's death.
"I'm devastated!" she shared. "This great artist changed my life! First concert I ever saw in Detroit!"
The pop star also shared an old photo of her meeting Bowie in person.
Musicians from all genres posted their own tributes, emphasizing the singer's demographic-breaking reach.
The Rolling Stones are shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the death of our dear friend David Bowie... 1/2— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) January 11, 2016
As well as being a wonderful and kind man, he was an extraordinary artist, and a true original. 2/2 #DavidBowie— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) January 11, 2016
David Bowie was one of my most important inspirations, so fearless, so creative, he gave us magic for a lifetime.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) January 11, 2016
Salute and Thank you to #DavidBowie for standing up for #BlackMusicians 💯 RIP 🙏🏿 @Iam360WISE https://t.co/reWcIbmSeY— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) January 11, 2016
Unthinkable. The world has lost one of the most important artists and icons of our time. I was moved immeasurably by David Bowie. RIP.— Hozier (@Hozier) January 11, 2016
I was shocked to learn of David Bowie’s death this morning... we will miss him badly - pg
https://t.co/fEHNiz5ODk pic.twitter.com/dLvsgBonu8— Peter Gabriel (@itspetergabriel) January 11, 2016
David Bowie was a true innovator, a true creative. May he rest in peace 🖖🏾 #RIPDavidBowie— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 11, 2016
Very sad to wake up to the news of David Bowie's passing . He is a true music legend and his legacy will live on forever ..— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 11, 2016
Fresh from hosting last night's Golden Globes, Ricky Gervais, who appeared with Bowie on an episode of Extras, expressed his dismay. Zoe Saldana, who named one of her twin sons Bowie, also tweeted her sadness. Then there's this musing from Neil deGrasse Tyson.
The words escape me, my breath is shallow. We will blast your music in every room today, and light a candle in your name. RIP David Bowie— Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) January 11, 2016
I wonder if some forms of creativity can only be generated by a Space Oddity that Falls to Earth. RIP #DavidBowie (1947-2016)— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 11, 2016