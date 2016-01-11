Story from Music

Madonna, Kanye West Pay Tribute To David Bowie

Erin Donnelly
As the world wakes up to the sad news of David Bowie's death from cancer yesterday, millions of fans are taking to social media to post their condolences and tributes. Many of them come from notable figures within the world of music, as well as other celebrities who, like so many of us, considered Bowie to be a true rock legend through and through.

Madonna shared three Instagram photos in response to the legendary Ziggy Stardust's death.

"I'm devastated!" she shared. "This great artist changed my life! First concert I ever saw in Detroit!"

The pop star also shared an old photo of her meeting Bowie in person.

Advertisement

So lucky to have met you!!!! Hot Tramp I love you So! ❤️#rebelheart

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on


Musicians from all genres posted their own tributes, emphasizing the singer's demographic-breaking reach.


Fresh from hosting last night's Golden Globes, Ricky Gervais, who appeared with Bowie on an episode of Extras, expressed his dismay. Zoe Saldana, who named one of her twin sons Bowie, also tweeted her sadness. Then there's this musing from Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Advertisement

More from Music