In an interview with E! News' Catt Sadler, Khloé Kardashian confirmed that she is still dating NBA player James Harden. "We are good," Kardashian told Sadler of her relationship.
The Kocktails With Khloé host also revealed that she still wants a traditional family, including a husband and kids. But her definition of who her children might be included a wide variety of options.
"It doesn't necessarily mean I have to birth the kids. I could have either a surrogate if I can't. I can adopt, or say the man I married had kids," Kardashian told Sadler. "That's still my family. I don't think your children are only yours if you birthed them."
Khloé was quick to clarify, though, that just because she wants kids somewhere down the road doesn't mean she and Harden are planning to have a child anytime soon. Khloé told Sadler that she's content taking care of her five nieces and nephews.
"They say it takes a village to raise a child, and that's really how we all are," Kardashian said of her family. "We are so obsessed with each others' kids and all of that." Watch the interview, below.
The Kocktails With Khloé host also revealed that she still wants a traditional family, including a husband and kids. But her definition of who her children might be included a wide variety of options.
"It doesn't necessarily mean I have to birth the kids. I could have either a surrogate if I can't. I can adopt, or say the man I married had kids," Kardashian told Sadler. "That's still my family. I don't think your children are only yours if you birthed them."
Khloé was quick to clarify, though, that just because she wants kids somewhere down the road doesn't mean she and Harden are planning to have a child anytime soon. Khloé told Sadler that she's content taking care of her five nieces and nephews.
"They say it takes a village to raise a child, and that's really how we all are," Kardashian said of her family. "We are so obsessed with each others' kids and all of that." Watch the interview, below.
Advertisement