So what if your friends call you basic? If you're in need of a delicious, milkshake-like drink that also contains caffeine, a Frappuccino is a pretty safe bet. And thanks to one endeavoring Starbucks employee, there are now Valentine's Day-themed "secret" Frappuccino flavors to get you through the winter.
Tony Aguilar, who works at a Starbucks location inside a grocery store in Tucson, AZ, according to Delish, posted his store's Valentine's Day Frappuccino creations on Reddit. The Valentine Frappuccino, The Love Bean Frappuccino, and the Java Berry Frappuccino all feature raspberry syrup and raspberry whipped cream for a pink-hued Valentine's Day treat.
The Valentine Frappuccino is a strawberries and cream Frappuccino featuring raspberry pumps at the bottom and blackberry on top.
The Love Bean Frappuccino, meanwhile, is all pink, featuring a vanilla bean Frappuccino with raspberry pumps and raspberry-infused whipped cream to top it off.
The Java Berry Frappuccino is a bit more tame, which is good if you're not a huge fan of raspberry. This one is a java chip Frappuccino with raspberry-infused whipped cream.
If you're a fan of raspberry, or Frappuccinos in general, these treats could make Valentine's Day just a bit sweeter this year. Just make sure to explain to your Starbucks barista what goes into each treat — since Aguilar's creations aren't official, employees probably won't know how to make them without instructions.
